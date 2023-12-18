Pakistan tests artificial rain for first time in Lahore city

18 December 2023 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani authorities have tested artificial rain for the first time in the city of Lahore, where millions of people live because of air pollution, Azernews reports.

According to information from the official bodies, the experiment took place with the help of the United Arab Emirates. During the experiment, artificial rain was created through a process called cloud seeding.

Residents of Lahore have been suffering from air pollution for weeks. Pakistani authorities believe the main causes of air pollution are industrial, transport waste, and the burning of rubbish.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz