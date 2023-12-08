Prison bakery comes to light in Pompeii

8 December 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Archaeologists digging in Pompeii have discovered a bakery that doubled as a prison where slaves and donkeys were confined and exploited to grind flour, it emerged on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The finding presents as a cramped space with only small windows with iron grilles for the passage of light and indents in the floor to direct the movement of the animals.

The bakery is located in the Regio IX, insula 10, where excavations are underway as part of a larger project to shore up and maintain the fronts that surround the as yet unexplored area of the ancient Roman city that was buried by the eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz