Uzbekistan plans to double its GDP by 2030

9 November 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

At the ECO summit in Tashkent, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the country is planning to double its gross domestic product by 2030, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

“Over the past six years, the GDP of New Uzbekistan has increased one and a half times. By 2030, we seek to double this indicator,” the president said.

According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country intends to achieve this target by creating a “green” economy and a modern infrastructure, providing incentives to the private sector, and actively attracting foreign investment.

“In this regard, we are ready for effective cooperation with all member-states of the Economic Cooperation Organization, which have their own voice and prestige in the international arena.

The economies of our close and good neighborly countries can complement one another. Common trade and transport corridors as well as energy networks inextricably connect us,” Mirziyoyev said.

He added that the member states will certainly achieve significant results in the future by finding together new “points of growth”.

