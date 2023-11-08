Armenian Security Council Secretary discuss normalization of relations with Azerbaijan with US official

8 November 2023 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with US Secretary of State's Senior Adviser on Caucasus Affairs Louis Bono in Yerevan.

According to Azernews, the situation in the South Caucasus was discussed at the meeting.

They also discussed the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon during the negotiations.

