New water well opens in Uganda in honor of former Azerbaijan MP [PHOTOS]

By Roya Valiyeva, AZERNEWS

A new water well has been opened in Uganda in honor of former MP Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month, Azernews reports.

The project is expected to provide access to clean water and improved sanitation for the 170 people in the village. The community will participate in excavating and constructing the water source, and the aim is for all households to own an improved latrine.

The project also includes a Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) program, which facilitates a process in which community members realize the negative consequences of their current water, sanitation, and hygiene behaviors and are inspired to take action.

The well was constructed in just two months, with the pump installation taking place in January. The community is now enjoying the benefits of clean and safe water, thanks to the efforts of all those involved in the project.

