Saudi Arabia extends e-visa program to 6 new countries

18 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday extended its e-visa program to six new countries, including Türkiye, to encourage tourism in the Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Saudi Tourism Ministry said it expanded its e-visa program to six new countries where the nationals of these countries can apply for the visa through the online portal.

The new countries, including Türkiye, Thailand, Mauritius, Seychelles, Panama, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, bring the total number of countries benefiting from the e-visa program to 63.

The e-visa allows its holders to perform Umrah and visit all religious sites as well as other touristic sites.

---

