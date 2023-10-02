Argentina remain top of FIFA world rankings

2 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina tightened its grip at the top spot of the FIFA World Ranking after its 1-0 triumph over Ecuador and a 3-0 success against Bolivia in the opening CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Azernews reports citing Sportstar.

Second place France lost some ground on the Albiceleste after suffering a 2-1 friendly defeat against Germany.

Meanwhile, Brazil (3rd), England (4th) and Belgium (5th) retain their places in a top five that remains unchanged from the July 2023 edition of the global ranking. The leading pack are followed by Croatia (6th), the Netherlands (7th) and Portugal (8th), who are the only team amongst the top ten to climb a position. Italy (9th) slipped down a spot after been held to a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia in the sides’ UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier. The top-ten line-up is completed by Spain.

