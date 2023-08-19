Zaniolo moves from Galatasaray to Aston Villa

19 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Italy attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo has moved from Galatasaray to Aston Villa after winning the Super Lig with the Istanbul side after leaving AS Roma under a cloud last term, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Massa-born 6ft 3 midfielder, who left the Romans after a drop in form prompted a mob to appear outside his house, has signed with the Birmingham Premier League outfit for an undisclosed sum.

Zaniolo has scored two goals for Italy in 13 international appearances since 2019, but has been out of the side in recent matches.

He scored five goals in 10 games for Galatasaray.

