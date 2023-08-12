I believe that Türkiye can restore grain deal, Defense Minister says

12 August 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making efforts to restore the Grain Deal, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in an interview with A Haber newspaper, Azernews reported, citing interview.

He expressed confidence in the Turkish government's ability to resolve the issue.

According to Guler, after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, everyone learnt that Russia and Ukraine are the grain storehouse of the world, "Because the stoppage of grain exports created serious problems," he said.

