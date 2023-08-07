Kyrgyzstan to host international bike ride "Silk Road Mountin Race 2023"

7 August 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan will host an international bike ride "Silk Road Mountin Race 2023" from 12 to 26 Augustб the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The bike ride will start on August 12 in the city of Karakol and ends on August 26 in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

According to preliminary data, over 200 cyclists from many countries of the world will take part in the competition. The total length of the route will be 1,800 km, of which 30,640 m is climbing.

The international bike ride "Silk Road Mountin Race" in Kyrgyzstan has been held since 2018 with the support of the Department of Tourism and domestic tourism companies, in which about 200 cyclists from more than 30 countries of the world take part.

The importance of promoting this kind of competition on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic attracts great attention and the flow of foreign tourists, which stimulates the development of tourism in our country, the report said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz