Prime minister of UK to urge Nato allies to up defence spending amid 'unprecedented' challenges

9 July 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak will use the Nato summit in Lithuania to urge allies to increase their defence spending as he warns they face "unprecedented" security challenges, Azernews reports.

The Prime Minister will meet with leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday for talks that will feature support for Ukraine and its future membership of the defensive alliance.

At the summit in Vilnius, Downing Street said that Mr Sunak will ask allies to up their defence spending to ensure it is prepared for future threats.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: "As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever.

"The UK is Europe's leading Nato ally, we are the United States' most important trade, defence and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield.

"We have forged and invested in these alliances because we know they are the foundation of our strength and security. And I will continue to lead a United Kingdom which puts our international relationships at the heart of delivering for the British people."

