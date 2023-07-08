5,000 jobs planned to be created in Kyrgyzstan with U.S. assistance

8 July 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The National Investment Agency and the Kyrgyz-American Association for the Development of Logistics Services signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

Under the agreements, a study tour to India and the United States to study the activities of the back offices will be organized. The memorandum was also signed to work on creation of Central Asian logistics outsourcing hub, consolidation of dispatching companies to develop outsourcing environment and create new jobs.

It is planned to exchange experience with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, train Kyrgyzstanis, and improve the skills of current dispatchers. This will create a competitive talent pool to enter the U.S. market. It is also planned to open training courses and new jobs in the regions, attract experts from the United States, hold consultations for new outsourcing companies and open back offices of American companies in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«As a result, the National Investment Agency together with the Kyrgyz-American Association for the Development of Logistics Services plans to create 5,000 jobs by 2028,» the statement says.

