Biden admin "deeply concerned" after Netanyahu sacks defense minister

27 March 2023 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister on Sunday, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

The sacking of Yoav Gallant came a day after he broke with the governing coalition and called on Netanyahu to suspend his judicial overhaul legislation, saying the plan had "created an internal rift that poses a clear and immediate threat for Israel's national security."

