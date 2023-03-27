Biden admin "deeply concerned" after Netanyahu sacks defense minister
The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister on Sunday, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.
The sacking of Yoav Gallant came a day after he broke with the governing coalition and called on Netanyahu to suspend his judicial overhaul legislation, saying the plan had "created an internal rift that poses a clear and immediate threat for Israel's national security."
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz