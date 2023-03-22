Turkiye's CEC accepts applications from 11 candidates for presidential elections

22 March 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's Supreme Electoral Council (CEC) has received applications from 11 candidates for the presidential elections to be held on May 14, Azernews reports citing Turkish media.

The commission checked the documents and ruled that these persons have legal grounds to participate in the presidential elections. By March 27, each of the candidates must submit protocols with 100,000 signatures of voters to the CEC.

---

