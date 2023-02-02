US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in Baku for ministerial meeting

2 February 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman is visiting Azerbaijan and will hold meetings in Baku until February 4, Azernews reports, citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

She is scheduled to have meetings with government officials, to participate in the IX Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial meeting.

Lochman leads the Energy Diplomacy team in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State and will discuss US support for Azerbaijan’s energy projects as well as Azerbaijan’s importance in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor.

---

