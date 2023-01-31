Iranian currency rates for January 31

31 January 2023 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 31.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to January 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,642 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 31 Iranian rial on January 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,974 52,033 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,495 45,553 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,046 4,075 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,221 4,278 1 Danish krone DKK 6,136 6,137 1 Indian rupee INR 516 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,551 137,138 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,897 15,982 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,221 32,340 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,361 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,127 109,131 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,460 31,549 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,239 27,275 1 South African rand ZAR 2,419 2,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,233 2,234 1 Russian ruble RUB 601 598 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,718 29,829 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,981 31,991 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,616 39,944 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,189 32,197 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,840 8,849 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,224 6,195 100 Thai baths THB 128,194 128,063 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,895 9,898 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,137 34,145 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,642 45,597 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,138 9,128 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,942 15,913 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,804 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,724 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,697 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,977 77,063 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,090 4,088 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,719 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 442,000-445,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 480,000-483,000 rials.

