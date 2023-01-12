Russia, China ready to restore mutual travel as soon as possible

12 January 2023 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia and China are poised to deepen their strategic cooperation and are ready to restore mutual travel as soon as possible, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in an interview, Trend reports.

"In the new historical situation, we are ready to continuously deepen diverse strategic cooperation jointly with our Russian friends, to restore mutual travel of citizens as soon as possible, to intensify cultural and humanitarian exchanges, to ensure stable and uninterrupted work of international production chains and supply chains, to promote the development of multi-dimensional mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at joint development of our countries and to make a constructive contribution into our common fight against the pandemic and into global economic recovery," the diplomat said.

He said that China’s new tactic of anti-pandemic efforts will give a more powerful impetus to the country’s economic development, which, in turn, would "open new possibilities for deepening the Russian-Chinese cooperation."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz