Turkish Coast Guard rescue about 70 illegal migrants

20 October 2022 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

67 illegal migrants rescued in northwestern Turkish province of Balikesir, the command of the Turkish Coast Guard Forces says, Trend reports.

Three rubber boats with migrants were expelled by the Greek side into the territorial waters of Türkiye in violation of international humanitarian law.

The asylum seekers were rescued off the coast of the Ayvalik district, according to the report.

After passing the relevant procedures, all illegal migrants were taken to the regional office for migration.

