EU ministers agree to prepare new sanctions targeting Russia - Borrell

23 September 2022 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

European Union ministers agreed to push ahead with new sanctions targeting Russia at an informal meeting on Wednesday, the bloc's foreign policy chief said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Josep Borrell said the 27 states had made the political decision to apply new sectorial and individual measures.

The ministers had also agreed to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

