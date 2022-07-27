bp opens its first ultra-fast-charging facilities for electric trucks

27 July 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

bp has opened its first ultra-fast-charging facilities aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks to support the decarbonization of the sector, Trend reports with reference to the company.

"Operated by bp’s Aral brand, the retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany now has two state-of-the-art 300kw ultra-fast chargers intended for electric trucks, powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Situated on the major B9 road, the Schwegenheim site provides truck drivers with a convenient, safe, well-lit station where an electric truck capable of charging at 300kw could increase its remaining range by around 150-200km during a driver’s mandatory 45-minute break," said bp.

bp has set five aims to get to net zero by 2050 or sooner: net zero operations; net zero production; net zero sales; reducing methane and more $ for new energies‎.

By 2030 bp plans to bring down our operational emissions by 50 percent from 2019 baseline. bp is raising its low carbon ambitions, aiming to be net zero across operations, production and sales by 2050 or sooner.

---

