Georgian Deputy Economy Minister reveals deal with Türkiye to add services to free trade agreement

Georgia and Türkiye will amend the free trade agreement between the two states to make it easier for businesses to sell their services to the two markets, Genadi Arveladze, the Deputy Economy Minister of Georgia, said following his meeting with Mustafa Tuzcu, the Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Two officials met on the sidelines of the World Trade Organisation's 12th Ministerial Conference, and agreed on talks to add trade in services to the deal “in the near future”, Georgia’s Economy Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Arveladze called Türkiye Georgia's “largest trading partner” and noted the amendment to the agreement would increase bilateral trade turnover and would be “equally beneficial” for both countries.

Türkiye ranking first among Georgia's largest trading partners - with a 15 percent share - was also noted during the meeting, along with a 28 percent increase in bilateral trade turnover and a 23 percent growth of Georgia’s exports in the first quarter of 2022.

