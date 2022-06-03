Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

3 June 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 5.84 percent in May from April, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) said yesterday, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

On an annual basis, retail prices exhibited an increase of 87.35 percent.

The rate of increase in retail prices on a monthly basis in the country’s largest city, however, eased. In April, retail prices in Istanbul soared 11.36 percent from March.

Food prices rose by 4.97 percent for an annual increase of 84.4 percent last month, with bread and grain prices increasing 5 percent month-on-month and 90.1 percent year-on-year.

The increase in housing expenses was 7.22 percent, bringing the annual rise to 97 percent, İTO said.

The cost of eating out rose by 18.5 percent in May from April for an increase of 77 percent year-on-year.

Clothing prices were up 6.9 percent month-on-month and 48.9 percent from a year ago.

Transport costs in the city were 3.8 percent higher in May than they were in April.

