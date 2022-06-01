N. Korea reports 93,180 new suspected COVID-19 cases

1 June 2022 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

North Korea reported 93,180 new fever cases Wednesday, three weeks after announcing a COVID-19 outbreak there, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

More than 93,180 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.

The total number of fever cases since late April came close to 3.74 million as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, of which more than 3.56 million have recovered and at least 177,770 are being treated, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz