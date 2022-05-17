By Trend

Uzbekistan produced 68,905 cars from January through March 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of cars increased by 24,451 compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

From January through March 2022, Uzbekistan exported 58 cars to Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, South Korea, and Lebanon.

This figure decreased by 8,763 compared to the corresponding period last year.

Uzbekistan has imported 8,508 cars from 21 countries in the amount of $189.3 million from January through March 2022.

Imports of passenger cars increased by 5,361 units, or almost 2.7 times, compared to the corresponding period last year.

