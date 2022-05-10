By Trend

US President Joe Biden signed into law Monday afternoon a bill that will expedite the process of sending military aid to Ukraine, Trend reports citing The Washington Post.

“Every day Ukrainians fight for their lives,” Biden said. “The cost of the fight is not cheap but caving to aggression is even more costly.”

After signing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 into law, Biden handed his pen to Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) also joined Biden in the Oval Office for the bill signing.

---

