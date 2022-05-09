By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran,13 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in price, compared to May 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,351 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 9 Iranian rial on May 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,821 51,818 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,464 42,466 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,221 4,222 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,436 4,431 1 Danish krone DKK 5,955 5,955 1 Indian rupee INR 546 546 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,746 136,781 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,633 22,618 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,176 32,167 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,589 32,535 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,915 26,922 1 South African rand ZAR 2,623 2,623 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,809 2,811 1 Russian ruble RUB 616 615 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,711 29,735 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,317 30,314 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,485 49,240 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,094 34,090 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,783 8,780 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,301 6,301 100 Thai baths THB 122,315 122,317 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,610 9,611 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,053 33,056 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,351 44,310 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,565 9,565 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,854 13,854 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,900 2,900 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,445 12,445 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,098 80,106 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,371 3,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,540 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,147 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,207 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,256 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 278,000-281,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

