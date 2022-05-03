By Trend

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said that there are various capacities which Iran and Serbia can use to further develop their relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian president made the comment in a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić.

Raisi invited Vučić to travel to Iran and expressed assurance that negotiations taking place in that trip will have an effective role in expanding relations between the two countries.

The Serbian president, on his part, congratulated Raisi and the Iranian people on Eid al-Fitr.

Vučić agreed that the two sides have numerous capacities for the highest level of cooperation.

He expressed his willingness to visit Iran and promised that the best and highest level delegations will accompany him so that all fields of cooperation can be negotiated during his stay in Iran.

