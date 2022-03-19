By Trend

Ten AAP MLAs were sworn in as Punjab ministers here on Saturday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to them at Punjab Bhawan here.

Of these, eight are first-time MLAs. They took the oath in Punjabi.

They are Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Harjot Singh Bains and Dr Baljit Kaur.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz