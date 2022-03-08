By Trend

The delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine started the third round of negotiations in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, the Russian Embassy in Belarus said on its Telegram channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belarus has just started," the diplomatic mission wrote.

Russia’s chief delegate, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said before the talks started that all three blocks of issues will be discussed, among them internal political settlement, international humanitarian aspects and military settlement issues. The Russian delegation will have another try to discuss the work of humanitarian corridors, none of which has started operating in full so far, according to Medinsky.

