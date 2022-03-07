By Trend

Iran's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organization Mohammad Reza Ghaebi said on Sunday that a new report by the IAEA has removed one of the Iranian locations under question from the list of remaining issues, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The new report, issued by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, is due to be read out in a seasonal meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors which will begin on Monday.

Ghaebi said that the report also welcomes a joint statement on Saturday by Grossi and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met in Vienna on Saturday as the eighth round of talks between Iran and the five world powers are underway in the Austrian capital city.

