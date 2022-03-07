By Trend

The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is suspending its work on the Russian territory, the broadcaster’s press service has said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has suspended its operations in Russia after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against RFE/RL’s Russian entity on March 4 and police intensified pressure on its journalists," the press service said.

Earlier, The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) restricted access to the RFE/RL website for publishing unreliable information about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The radio is controlled by the US Agency for Global Media and its funding is appropriated by the US Congress.

