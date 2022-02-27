By Trend

The United States is considering sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia because of the situation around Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, Trend reports.

A final decision has not yet been made, and it is not clear how the discussions are progressing, the message reads.

The question of possible sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia arose at the end of January, one of the sources told the agency.

