Polling stations at all 14 electoral districts for elections of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan have opened their doors today at 06:00. The national anthem of the Republic of Uzbekistan was performed, Trend reports citing Uzreport.

9378 polling stations, including 44 – at the offices of the Republic of Uzbekistan in foreign countries are established throughout the country, according to the CEC. They are equipped with all the necessary equipment for the voting. Precinct election commissions carried out work to inform voters about the time and place of voting.

Citizens of the Republic who have reached 18 years of age have the right to elect. The lists of voters includes 21 million 435 thousand.

Some 1500 accredited representatives of domestic and foreign media are engaged in covering the electoral campaign. The openness and transparency of the upcoming elections in Uzbekistan will also be provided by the Institute of observers.

The CEC will inform the public about the voting at the briefings, which will take place at the Republican press center at 13:00, 17:00 and 22:00.

Elections shall be considered as valid, if not less than 33% of registered voters will take part in it. The candidate who receives more than half of the votes shall be considered as elected. If none of the candidates receive the required number of votes, the second round of voting will be organized within two weeks, involving the two candidates who received the highest number of votes.

The elections are an essential attribute of a democratic state with a strong civil society, the main form of the free will of the people. Exercising their constitutional right to elect and be elected, citizens participate in managing the affairs of the society and the state.

