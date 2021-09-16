By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has developed medical diagnosis software for detecting diseases, including the coronavirus infection, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on September 15.

A professor of Firat University, Zulfu Genc, and his team have developed software and application supported by wearable sensors and artificial intelligence, which can detect the disease based on sound and cough.

“One of the most important points we have reached is that we continue working on the software that ensures the diagnosis of coronavirus by coughing,” Genc stressed.

The professor stated that the project is aimed at creating a decision support system that doctors can use by processing the signals received from wearable sensors with artificial intelligence-supported software.

"We send data through this smart bracelet. We can perform both diagnosis and follow-up of patients by processing these data on the artificial intelligence-supported software installed on the central server through the signals coming from these wearable sensors of patients showing certain symptoms,” he added.

Genc said that by processing the data of the coronavirus infection (whose common symptoms are in the form of fever and cough) with the help of this software, doctors can remotely monitor the patient after diagnosis.

“In a period of about 16 months, we have developed the software and the application supported by wearable sensors and artificial intelligence that can be used in the health sector. You can see their prototypes here as well. We worked on four to five different prototypes during the process and the final product is now on my arm. We have made two different new designs,” he added.

The inventor said that the team is working on voice and cough recordings collected from 3,000 people to decide whether a person has the coronavirus according to the received data.

“We can detect whether a person has a coronavirus based on the cough and voice data in a matter of seconds, with a success rate of 60 to 80 percent during our ongoing studies. We think this is the first case in Turkey. We know that there are many different studies in the world, and we follow them closely,” Genc said.

He underlined that the project was accepted and supported by the relevant state committees as well.

