The Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade held the first meeting of the Working Group on the development of the National Strategy for the Development of Electronic Commerce in the Republic of Uzbekistan within the framework of the Ready4trade grant project. The event was organized in cooperation with the UNCTAD / WTO Center for International Trade and relevant ministries and departments of the country, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.

During the opening ceremony, the head of the Working Group - Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade B. Rakhimov and Advisor to the Department of Research and Export Strategies of the UNCTAD / WTO Center for International Trade O. Khomula made speeches.

During the event, the members of the Working Group identified priority areas for joint work and drew up a plan of practical actions for the near future. In particular, an in-depth analysis of the country’s e-commerce ecosystem will be carried out at the initial stage.

Also, during their stay in Uzbekistan, the delegation of the Center held a number of meetings with the leadership of the relevant ministries and departments of the country, during which priorities for the development of e-commerce at the national level were identified and the importance of an inclusive dialogue between the state and the private sector in this direction was noted.

The Ready4Trade project is aimed at developing intraregional and international trade in five Central Asian countries by increasing the transparency of cross-border requirements, as well as improving cross-border e-commerce procedures. The project is being implemented by the UNCTAD / WTO Center for International Trade in close cooperation with national partners and funded by the European Union.

