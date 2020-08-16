By Trend

As of Aug. 16, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan reached 34 thousand 994, the press service of the republic’s Health Ministry reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.kg.

743 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, while 1 thousand 382 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, and 5 people died.

Uzbekistan has started gradual easing of quarantine requirements, public transport has resumed its work in Tashkent, including the metro.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic 30 thousand 43 (86%) people have recovered from the coronavirus, 226 patients died. Currently, 4 thousand 673 patients are being treated, 1 thousand 21 patients have severe and 285 critical conditions.

