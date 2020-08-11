By Laman Ismayilova

Eurovision Song Contest will travel across the ocean to the United States of America.

The American version of the world-famous song contest is planned to be held during the holiday season of 2021, Eurovision.tv reported.

Speaking about the music contest, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Martin Osterdahl Contest stressed that Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising.

"It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people. We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people," he added.

American Song Contest is a spinoff show of the Eurovision Song Contest announcedby the European Broadcasting Union.

The song contest will bring together talented singers from all 50 states of the United States.

There will be several pre qualification rounds, followed by two semi finals, and then a grand final. The voting process is currently unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz