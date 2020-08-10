By Trend

Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom have established new ties in sectors such as the creative economy, a foreign office spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UK told Trend.

The spokesperson pointed out that the new ties were established despite the global challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're committed to ensuring that the global recovery from coronavirus is green and sustainable, paving the way for future cooperation and sharing of expertise between the UK's well regarded Universities, Research & Development institutions and their counterparts in Turkmenistan," said the spokesperson.

Generally, the UK continues to work with Turkmenistan in a number of areas such as energy, education, agriculture and finance.

The UK continues to build on work by international organisations in Turkmenistan in human rights, good governance, and supporting local small and medium business enterprises (SMEs), added the spokesperson.

"The UK's engagement with these institutions has proven very effective in supporting steady reforms in the government and improving the business environment," noted the MFA.

The main Turkmen sectors of interest to the United Kingdom investors are oil, gas and chemicals. Also, the sides have a number of ongoing projects in particular in agricultural technology and the energy sectors.



