By Trend

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,289 cases of coronavirus infection including 581 symptom-free cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic): Nur-Sultan city - 226/100, Almaty city - 211/107, Shymkent city - 26/13, Akmola region - 56/31, Aktobe region -24/11, Almaty region - 55/34, Atyrau region - 45/39, East Kazakhstan region - 111/34, Zhambyl region - 50/33, West Kazakhstan region - 76/46 Karaganda region - 110/27, Kostanay region - 64/26, Kyzylorda region - 16/13, Mangistau region - 32/8, Pavlodar region - 84/24, North Kazakhstan region - 64/7, Turkestan region - 39/28.

To date, 90,367 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.

---

