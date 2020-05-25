By Trend

Kazakhstan has introduced quarantine regime at its major Karachaganak oil and gas field, Trend reports with reference to the official website on COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan.

The quarantine was introduced due to the confirmation of COVID-19 cases among fields staff and is to last till Jun. 5, 2020.

Within the framework of the quarantine regime introduced, entry and exit of vehicles from the territory is prohibited; people movement from 19.00 to 07.00 (GMT+6) hours inside and between shift camps is prohibited; video surveillance will be installed between floors, rooms to control the movement; newly arrived workers will be allowed on a shift only with negative laboratory test results for COVID-19 (test results are valid for five calendar days).

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020 quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

---

