By Trend

Iran has exported two batches of antibody kits to Turkey and Germany, said Hassan Safouri, director general for medical equipment in Iran's Health Ministry.

However, PCR kits are still needed in the country, so they will not be exported for now, he said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"I am not aware of the precise volume of exports, but there were two batches. The domestic producer of antibody kits has requested for export of 9,000 kits from the Health Ministry," he said.

Safouri went on to add that there are currently three knowledge-based companies that are producing testing kits in Iran and they are expected to provide 1.5 million kits to the Health Ministry in the next one and a half months.

There is one Serologic testing kits producer that can both export its products and meet the domestic demand, he said.

"The production of N95 and three layered masks, shield and other items have been developed. The production of three layered masks has increased four times now to 2.5 million per day, while N95 mask production is 150,000 masks per day that can be used in health care centers and exported," he said.

Safouri noted that Iran imported testing kits from China and Europe at the early stages of Coronavirus spread.

"Importing medical equipment has been slowed down due to the problem in obtaining assigned official foreign currency rate. Hopefully. the Central Bank of Iran will resolve the issue," he added.

---

