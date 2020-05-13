By Trend

With 95 accuracy percentage, the Iranian nano test kit is manufactured by knowledge-based companies and can diagnose the virus in 30 seconds, Trend reports Mehrnews.

As Sattari announced, the kit has not achieved any certificates yet.

Islamic Republic of Iran has currently started exporting ordinary coronavirus diagnostic kits to a number of countries including Germany and Turkey.

In line with its humanitarian aids, the Islamic Republic of Iran also donated cargo containing 5,000 corona diagnostic kits to Afghanistan and also Lebanon.

Iran exports corona diagnostic kits at the condition that the country heavily needed to these kits at the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country but with the cooperation of knowledge-based companies, not only Iran’s requirement to these kits have been met, but also suitable ways have been provided for the country in export of these kits.

Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Kianoush Jahanpour said on April. 12 that the country has developed COVID-19 rapid test kits based on antibody detection, adding that the kits will hit the market soon.

In a tweet Jahanpour wrote, “with the efforts of Iranian experts and knowledge-based companies, a rapid test for the detection of coronavirus based on the identification of antibodies will be available soon. These quick, low-cost, and inclusive detection methods will facilitate the step-by-step implementation of ‘Smart Distancing Plan’ in the coming weeks.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz