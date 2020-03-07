By Trend

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified, with business districts beginning to empty and stock markets tumbling, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An increasing number of people faced a new reality as many were asked to stay home from work, schools were closed, large gatherings and events were canceled, stores cleared of staples like toiletries and water, and face masks became a common sight.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and spread across more than 90 nations, with six countries reporting their first cases on Friday.

---

