By Trend

Strengthening of relations among the Turkic-speaking countries is for the benefit of the entire region, a source in the Turkish Presidential Administration told Trend Oct. 14.

It was noted that the Turkic-speaking countries are linked not only by historical and cultural roots, but also by common interests, which are aimed both at the development of these countries and the development of the entire region.

“One of the important unions that were created among the Turkic-speaking countries is the Turkic Council,” the source added.

It was noted that with the creation of the Turkic Council, relations among the Turkic-speaking countries were further strengthened.

“Turkic-speaking countries will continue to develop relations with each other in all spheres, including in the fields of economy, energy, tourism and in the military sphere,” said the source.

Turkic-speaking countries are turning into an economic and energy locomotive in their regions, according to the report.

“Turkey is ready to share its experience with the Turkic-speaking countries in all areas,” the Turkish Presidential Administration said.

---

