Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred his powers to Vice President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports Oct. 7 with reference to the Turkish newspaper “Resmi Gazete”.

Erdogan has transferred presidential powers in connection with his Serbia visit Oct. 7-8.

Last time the Turkish president transferred his powers June 14 before a visit to Tajikistan.

