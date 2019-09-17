By Trend

The governor of Tashkent Jahongir Artykhodzhaev and Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas, who is visiting the capital of Uzbekistan, have signed a memorandum of understanding, cooperation and the establishment of fraternal ties at a new level, Trend reports citing the press service of Tashkent administration.

Artykhodzhaev said that the document is of great importance for long-term and friendly relations between the two countries and two cities. It will help strengthen and expand cooperation in the fields of economy, industry, urban planning, art, culture and tourism, he added.

The mayor of Ankara emphasized that the development of relations between the two countries and cities has always been mutually beneficial. About 500 Turkish companies operate in Uzbekistan, and their annual turnover is about $2 billion, he noted.

Mansur Yavash stressed that currently, there are three Uzbekistan streets, 12 Tashkent streets, eight Samarkand streets and 11 Bukhara streets in Ankara. He suggested that one of the streets in Tashkent be named after Ankara.

As was noted at the meeting, over the past three years, Uzbek-Turkish relations have reached a new level. During the visit of the president of Uzbekistan to Turkey, agreements on implementation of more than 30 projects worth over $3.5 billion were signed .

