By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Speaking at the administrative complex of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suddenly decided to talk about the Chinese military strategy. He announced his intention to create such a state "so that all potential opponents understand that it is pointless to fight with Armenia".

A strange statement if to take into account that the population of Armenia is 500 times smaller than the Chinese one and it tends to decrease. Pashinyan is in no way able to prevent the demographic problem of Armenia, although he promised to do it.

The demographic problem, which significantly affects the Armenian army, creating traditional problems with the renewal of its composition, is not the only problem of the Armenian Armed Forces. The Armenian army was mired in lawlessness on the part of officers and senior servicemen against the recruits. In China, to the experience of which Pashinyan decided to turn, corrupt officials are shot, but the Armenian PM decided not to mention this fact so that questions would not arise to him and his team.

Pashinyan fantasizes about how good it would be if talented generals appear in Armenia, who could win a war without fight. In reality, the Armenian army consists of those military leaders who “heroically” lost to the Azerbaijani Army in the four-day April battles in 2016.

Armenian generals are well aware of the true state of things and the real balance of power.

But they, like Pashinyan, never recognize the superiority of the Azerbaijani army. They prefer to rule with the help of corruption flows while gaining new lots of “cannon fodder”, which will be used during the next Armenian provocation on the front line. All this is done to divert the eyes of their own citizens from the growing problems and unfulfilled promises.

Meanwhile, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlon and a military attache at the Chinese Embassy, Senior Colonel Zhang Fenhua have visited one of the military units of Armenia. The guests got acquainted with the military equipment which China donated to Armenia.

The Armenian side prefers not to advertise what was presented by China. If to take into account that the Armenians greatly exaggerate the scale of the received, it can be assumed that the gift is not of particular significance.

The fact that China gifted armaments to Armenia is a disgrace for the latter. It turns out that for the entire period of independence, Armenia was never able to create its own military industry. On the contrary, in Azerbaijan, the products of the military-industrial complex have been produced for a long time and are actively sold abroad. Azerbaijan understands the importance of having its own military industry because the country is in a state of war with the occupier Armenia.

Armenia also understands this, but the country is not able to change the situation. All that remains for Yerevan is to beg around the world, trying to get some weapons.

However, even if Armenia acquires a weapon, it is usually a second-hand weapon. On the contrary, Azerbaijan buys from the best exporters of weapons such as Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey.

This is the sad result of the occupation by Armenia of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory – to sit with an outstretched hand and rejoice at insignificant gifts.