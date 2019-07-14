By Trend

The renovation of a passenger terminal in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent city is planned within the Nurly Zhol program for 2015-2019, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

"According to the program, the terminal reconstruction is to be carried out with the help of private investments," the ministry said.

The project is to be realized within the public-private partnership. Recently, a memorandum of cooperation between akimat (administrative center) of the city and SCAT Airlines has been signed on joint implementation of the project.

The feasibility study was developed and submitted for the state review. Following the results of the review, the cost of the project will be defined.

Nurly Zhol is a State program for infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz