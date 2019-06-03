By Abdul Kerimkhanov

It became known about the losses in the Armenian army, recorded in the period from May 1-31, 2019. The monthly report includes military casualties in both combat and non-combat conditions.

In an accident in the Syunik region of Armenia, two soldiers Armen Agaronyan and Narek Tatosyan were killed on May 2. The brothers served as contractors in the N-unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

When trying to make a provocation against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in occupied Karabakh, Armenian soldier Aganik Zoroglyan born in 1998 was wounded on May 4. He was taken to hospital with a wound to the head.

During the inspection of the weapons in one of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, illegally deployed in occupied Karabakh, a significant shortage of military property was found on May 14. An interrogator of the prosecutor’s office investigated a criminal offense using firearms in Agdere revealed that these weapons belong to a nearby military unit.

A soldier of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armenian occupying army injured his colleague on the basis of non-statutory relations on May 15. Emil Karapetyan, who was serving in a combat position, seriously wounded his gunman Aron Akhapetyan from a firearm, who insulted him. The wounded man was taken to hospital and a criminal case was filed.

A Mercedes car belonging to an occupied Armenian army turned over and fell into the river near occupied Shusha on May 16. As a result, Gago Mailyan, the officer of the 6th Mountain Rifle Regiment, received a spinal fracture, a soldier of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment Harut Arakelyan - a fracture of the jaw bone, another soldier received minor injuries. The servicemen were urgently operated on at the hospital in occupied Khankendi. Doctors report that an officer with a fracture of the spine will remain disabled.

On the same day, contract soldiers of the 6th Mountain Rifle Regiment Arman Sagoyan and Mostes Poghosyan inflicted each other serious injuries. Poghosyan is placed in the regiment's first-aid post, and Sagoyan is in a military hospital. The military police investigate the incident. According to the preliminary version, the conflict arose on the basis of parochialism.

The military police of the Armenian Defense Ministry detained and arrested for two months the 19-year-old son of the Harun Mirzoyan, former mayor of Tsakhkadzor city, for evading military service on May 20.

Armen Sadoyan, a soldier serving in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was taken to a military hospital with bodily injuries on May 24. He said that was beaten by his commander Arthur Arshakyan, senior warrant officer. Sadoyan told that he was constantly subjected to violence and insults by Arshakyan.

In the divisions of the occupying Armenian army, another crime was committed as a result of non-statutory relations between the servicemen on May 27. A soldier of the 6th Mountain Regiment broke a jaw of his colleague Arthur Aruyan because he insulted him. Aruyan was placed in a military hospital in Khankendi.

The number of criminal cases initiated in connection with the theft and sale of military property by military personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed in the occupied Karabakh continues to grow. Officer Avenasyan claims that a criminal case has been filed against the Armenian soldier Yura Gasparyan for selling stolen gasoline. The investigating officer of the military prosecutor’s office for bribing reduced the amount of stolen gasoline to 40 liters in documents.

Thus, soldiers serving in Armenia as well as in occupied Karabakh are constantly subjected to beatings and insults, both by the officers and the fellow soldiers.

