The European Council "firmly rejected" the claim that the EU car exports threaten the U.S. national security, an official said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"The (European) Council welcomes the U.S. decision to postpone tariffs on imported cars by 180 days, but firmly rejects the notion that EU car exports are a national security threat to the U.S.," said Stefan-Radu Oprea, minister for business environment, trade and entrepreneurship of Romania, at a council meeting concerning trade issues.

"The EU is ready and willing to engage in constructive talks," he added.

In April, the European Council approved mandates for the European Commission to open negotiations with Washington on the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods and on conformity assessment, in line with a joint statement published by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump in July 2018.

On May 17, Trump signed a proclamation setting a six-month deadline for the United States to reach a deal with the EU and Japan to "address the threatened impairment of the national security with respect to imported automobiles and certain automobile parts."